Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Varex Imaging worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 48.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VREX. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 107,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,302. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.46 million, a PE ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

