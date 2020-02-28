VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report sales of $970,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $940,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $2.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $2.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.78 million, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $28.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VBIV. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 987,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 77,063 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $226.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.03. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

