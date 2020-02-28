VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report sales of $970,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $940,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $2.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $2.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.78 million, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $28.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VBIV. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 987,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 77,063 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $226.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.03. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply