Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

NYSE VGR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. 2,806,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,327. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.79. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In other Vector Group news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $5,806,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $80,958,914. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.