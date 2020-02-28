Velas Price Tops $0.0183 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and $121,685.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000268 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,062,953,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,870,834 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.