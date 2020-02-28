Veracyte Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veracyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCYT. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

In related news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $212,124.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $423,015.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,445 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veracyte by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

