Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the January 30th total of 11,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 19.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Verastem stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

Get Verastem alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verastem by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.