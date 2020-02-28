VeriCoin Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $998,337.00 and approximately $12,924.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041225 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000793 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,732.97 or 1.00770053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000933 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062951 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,566,269 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

