VeriME (VME) 1-Day Volume Hits $145.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00053476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00512205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.02 or 0.06719354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00065111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029990 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005456 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011633 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

