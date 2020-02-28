Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues Earnings Results

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of Veritiv stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. 245,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,625. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $192.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

