VeriumReserve 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $260.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $249,888.00 and approximately $260.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00685505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000894 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007930 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,618,450 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.