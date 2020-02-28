Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

