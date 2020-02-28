Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 738.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $10.28 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.25%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 276.62%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

