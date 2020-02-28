Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$13.84 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.30 and a twelve month high of C$36.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.94%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.19.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

