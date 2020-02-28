Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

VET stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.25%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.62%.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

