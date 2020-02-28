Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Up 10.6% in February

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verona Pharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Verona Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of TARA stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,832. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.47.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

