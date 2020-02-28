Veros (VRS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,031.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Veros token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Veros has traded up 189.6% against the US dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $42,722.00 and approximately $1,031.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02490814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00216007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veros

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,557,930 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.