Vertcoin Market Cap Achieves $14.92 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $14.92 million and approximately $770,345.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, Bleutrade and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,733.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.12 or 0.02646963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.03614633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00691895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00784097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00086738 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029786 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00588347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,647,922 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Poloniex, Coinroom, CoinEgg, QBTC, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Upbit, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

