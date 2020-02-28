Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $3,188,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,622.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,108 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $223.30 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

