VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in VF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.