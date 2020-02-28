Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Viad has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Viad alerts:

NYSE:VVI traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.20. 434,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.68. Viad has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry bought 550 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,093.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.