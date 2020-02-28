Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) Insider Buys £3,375 in Stock

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) insider James Dickson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,375 ($4,439.62).

Shares of LON:VNET traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 134 ($1.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vianet Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.23). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Vianet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

