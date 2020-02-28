VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,116 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,534,000 after acquiring an additional 594,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,611 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,264,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 249,306 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after buying an additional 4,226,995 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.06. 10,429,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

