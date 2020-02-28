Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCTR. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,477,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 616,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 120,111 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 462,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 327,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

