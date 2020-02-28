Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,382 Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of National Presto Industries worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 357.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Presto Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 645.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 39.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NPK stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.28. 1,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 7.23.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

