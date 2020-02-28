Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,506 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,051.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,036.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,689 shares of company stock worth $4,521,051. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.