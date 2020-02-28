Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Spartan Motors worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 18.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

NASDAQ:SPAR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.81. 5,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,565. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $557.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.