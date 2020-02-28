Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Moelis & Co worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth $321,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Moelis & Co by 570.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 206,852 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Moelis & Co by 8.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.10. 21,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,314. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 16,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $637,016.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,395,333 in the last three months. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

