Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,087 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,588 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 21,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TRST stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.95. 17,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,144. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

