Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,765. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $18.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

