Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,563 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,671 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 781,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 576,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 4,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $495.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.30. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

CTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

