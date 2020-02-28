Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

BWB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 28,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,777. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

