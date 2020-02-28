Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,001,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,383,000 after purchasing an additional 154,167 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GLIBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,005. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

