Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,619 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $26.91. 76,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,529. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

