Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,285 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,994. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $125.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

