Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLYM. KeyCorp began coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,577. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

