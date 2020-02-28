Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,331 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $3,507,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $130.19 and a 1 year high of $203.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.83.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

