Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,963,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $774,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,970. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

