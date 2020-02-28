VIDY Reaches Market Cap of $7.95 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. VIDY has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00517219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.14 or 0.06648148 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00066878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011557 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,053,749,873 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. VIDY's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

