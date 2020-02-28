Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,218,280.00 in Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.76. 22,657,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,600,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

