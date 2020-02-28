Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,776.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,930 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 76,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.