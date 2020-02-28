Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $8,997,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $180.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.80. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $369.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

