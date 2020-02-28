Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,488 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. 144,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,760. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.