Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,456. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

