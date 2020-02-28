Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the January 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 125,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

