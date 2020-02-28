Vitec Group (LON:VTC) PT Lowered to GBX 1,280

Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.83) target price on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Vitec Group alerts:

Shares of VTC opened at GBX 830 ($10.92) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,123.41. The company has a market capitalization of $373.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vitec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 960 ($12.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.