Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Increases Dividend to GBX 26.70 Per Share

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.70 ($0.35) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VTC stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 900 ($11.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,024.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,123.41. The stock has a market cap of $373.86 million and a PE ratio of 14.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10. Vitec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 960 ($12.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

In other Vitec Group news, insider Martin Green acquired 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, with a total value of £9,997.16 ($13,150.70).

VTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Vitec Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.83) price objective on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Friday, January 17th.

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

