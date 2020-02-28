Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Insider Acquires £9,997.16 in Stock

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Martin Green bought 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, with a total value of £9,997.16 ($13,150.70).

LON VTC traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting GBX 900 ($11.84). 73,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,024.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,123.41. Vitec Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 960 ($12.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.83) price objective on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Vitec Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

