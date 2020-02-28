Vitec Group’s (VTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.83) price objective on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Vitec Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VTC stock opened at GBX 830 ($10.92) on Friday. Vitec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 960 ($12.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,024.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,123.41. The company has a market cap of $373.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

