Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. William Lyon Homes accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of William Lyon Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $25,623,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 215,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,239 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $3,852,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE WLH remained flat at $$24.37 during trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

