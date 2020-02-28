Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 307,219 Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 307,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,000. Wright Medical Group accounts for about 3.0% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Wright Medical Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after purchasing an additional 501,510 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,292,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,404,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 257,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WMGI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,451. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

In related news, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $509,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WMGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

